Who got Harvey Weinstein's campaign cash and who gave it away

ALBANY - Harvey Weinstein's pattern of alleged sexual misconduct has New York politicians distancing themselves from the disgraced movie mogul, whose copious campaign contributions aided mostly Democrats for years.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand were among the New York Democrats who pledged last week to donate their contributions from Weinstein, vowing to send them to various women's organizations.

Weinsten, a Queens native and major donor to political campaigns, was fired by his own company Sunday following a New York Times expose last week on decades of sexual harassment allegations detailing his inappropriate conduct toward women.

Here's a look at who got Weinstein's campaign cash in New York, and what they're doing with it now.

Who got Weinstein's cash?

At least 12 politicians (or their associated PACs) from New York benefited from Weinstein's campaign contributions since 1999, according to state and federal election data.

They include:

• Gov. Andrew Cuomo ($111,400)

• Ex-Gov. Eliot Spitzer ($90,700)

• Ex-Gov. George Pataki ($65,500)

• Hillary Clinton ($60,390, which doesn't include money raised at fundraisers hosted by Weinstein)

• Sen. Charles Schumer ($14,200)

• Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ($11,800)

The contributions to Cuomo include donations to his successful 2010 and 2014 gubernatorial campaigns, as well as his 2006 attorney general run. Weinstein was also a longtime Clinton supporter, contributing to her very first Senate run in 2000.

Other recipients of Weinstein's campaign cash hail from New York City and Long Island, though none are currently in office.

That includes former state Comptroller Alan Hevesi ($15,000), former New York City Council President Christine Quinn ($4,950) and former New York City Public Advocate Mark Green ($6,000).

Were they all Democrats?

All of Weinstein's contributions to New York politicians went to Democrats -- with one exception.

Pataki, a Republican who was governor from 1995 through 2006, took in four separate campaign donations from Weinstein in 2002 and 2003, according to state Board of Elections data.

He was the only Republican on the list.

Who's donating Weinstein's contributions?

The three current New York elected officials whose campaigns have received Weinstein's cash have pledged to donate some or all of it.

Cuomo's campaign, for example, is donating only Weinstein's contributions to his 2018 campaign, which total $50,000. The contributions will go to yet-to-be-determined women's rights organizations, according to Cuomo's campaign.

"These allegations are horrid and disturbing -- sexual harassment and abuse have no place in our society," Cuomo 2018 Chairman William Mulrow said in a statement Friday.

Schumer and Gillibrand pledged Friday to donate all of Weinstein's contributions to women's groups.

Jason Kaplan, a spokesman for Schumer, said the minority leader is "donating all the contributions to several charities supporting women."

Gillibrand senior advisor Glen Caplin said the senator will donate all Weinstein contributions to RAINN, a national group that fights sexual violence.

What are Republicans saying?

New York's Republican Party was quick to pounce on Democrats for their connections to Weinstein.

Ed Cox, the state's Republican chairman, issued a statement Friday afternoon calling on Democrats to return the movie mogul's campaign cash.

"If they really care about ending sexual harassment in the workplace, they should return this money immediately," Cox said.

Caplin accused "right-wing activists" of using the Weinstein story for their political gain.

"Kirsten invites the right wing activists using this terrible story as a political tool to join her in actually working to combat sexual assault and sexual harassment in our society," Caplin said in a statement. "They can start by endorsing her bipartisan legislation to end sexual violence on college campuses and in our military."

Gannett Albany