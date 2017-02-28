Where to get your Ash Wednesday ashes

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Wednesday marks the start of Lent for Christians around the world.

Many denominations receive the sign of the cross in ashes on their forehead in preparation for the Lenten Season, which ends on Easter Sunday.

The ashes come from burned palms used in Palm Sunday. The ashes are then blessed with holy water and scented with incense.

Of course, not everyone has a lot of time to attend mass and receive ashes.

Many local churches are offering drive-thru "ashes to go."

Here are some of the services taking place around WNY:

St. Joseph Cathedral, 12:05 p.m. distribution of ashes service

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 12:10 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. distribution service; Drive-by ashes distributed on Main St. from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

St. Peter's Episcopal Church drive-by ashes distributed on Main & 3rd Sts. from 2:30 - 4p.m.; Outside Tops Markets and the NFTA station on Portage Rd. from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.; Niagara Falls Memorial Center from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Orchard Park United Methodist Church, drive-by ashes distributed in the church parking lot from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

