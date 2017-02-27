Where to celebrate Mardi Gras in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Pre-lenten celebrations are in full swing in places across the country.

That includes right here in Western New York.

No parade this year but there is a bar crawl.

20 local venues are teaming together for what they're hoping will be "the biggest Mardi Gras celebration in the country outside of New Orleans."

The event is centered around Allentown and will run from 5 p.m. on Fat Tuesday until 4 the next morning.

A five dollar wristband will get you in to the 20 venues. Proceeds will go to benefit Autism Services, Inc.

The participating venues include:

Duke's Bohemian Grove Bar (DBGB)

Exchange on Allen

Allen Street Hardware Cafe

Mulligan's Brick Bar

The Old Pink

Allen Burger Venture (ABV)

Frizzy's

Gabriel's Gate

Colter Bay

Fat Bob's

Twilight Room

Savoy

Snooty Fox Lounge

Q

Fugazi

Gypsy Parlor

GBGB (Gypsy Bohemian Grove Bar in Expo Market)

Giacobbi's Cucina Citta

Ulrich's 1868 Tavern

Cathode Ray

More information can be found on the Mardi Gras Buffalo website.

