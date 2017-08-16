When it rains, sewage gushes into Niagara River

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - The Lower Niagara River is no stranger to sewer overflows.

An Investigative Post analysis of state data shows the Niagara Falls sewer system has spewed more than a half-billion gallons of raw sewage mixed with storm water into the Lower Niagara River since May 2016. Even moderate rainfall can overwhelm the sewer system, causing untreated sewage mixed with storm water to gush into the Lower Niagara.

The problem gained the attention of Governor Andrew Cuomo after a July 29 discharge turned the Lower Niagara into a black, smelly disruption for tourists on a busy Saturday at Niagara Falls State Park. That incident was blamed on a worker error.

Sewer overflows are well known to the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Niagara Falls Water Board.

Environmental reporter, Dan Telvock shares his analysis of overflow data on the Investigative Post website.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV