What we know about the Cleveland homicide broadcast on Facebook: Photos, video

CLEVELAND - As officials continue to hunt for a man who police suspect of allegedly posting a video of a homicide on Facebook Sunday, here's what we know:

The suspect:

Steve Stephens, 37, described as being 6'1", weighing 244 pounds, bald with a full beard, wearing a dark striped polo shirt

Currently considered armed and dangerous

Driving a white Ford Fusion with a temporary tag E363630

If you see him, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him.

At a Sunday evening press conference, police asked Stephens to turn himself in.

In the video, Stephens can be seen holding up an employee ID for Beech Brook, a youth behavioral health agency. Officials from the organization confirm Stephens has been employed since 2008 with the group as a youth mentor and a vocational specialist since 2008. He was not a licensed social worker in the state.

An aggravated murder warrant has been issued for Stephens.

UPDATE Homicide suspect Steve Stephens' actual vehicle has Ohio Temp tag E363630 pic.twitter.com/tE3r5u4BNN — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

The video:

WKYC has edited the clip below from the original video posted on Facebook, but some users may still may find the edited footage difficult to watch.

The incident:

Occurred at 695 East 93rd Street Sunday afternoon

Stephens broadcast the killing by posting a video of the incident on his personal Facebook page, which has since been taken down. He later went live on the platform with updates.

He claimed to have committed other homicides, but authorities said at this time there are no known additional victims.

The victim:

Identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr.

The search:

Authorities continue to search areas across the region and beyond. Stephens may be out of state at this time, authorities said. Residents of Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, and Michigan should stay alert.

Cleveland State University issued and later lifted a shelter-in-place issued on Sunday, while officials from Case Western Reserve University issued a security alert.

WKYC will continue to update this story as it becomes available.

