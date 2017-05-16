Storm Team 2

Buffalo, NY -- There has been record-breaking rain so far this year, and Buffalo is currently setting a new record that has been standing for 147 years.

Buffalo has already received almost 20 inches of liquid precipitation (19.62") since January 1st. That's well above the normal of 12.06" and makes it the wettest year on record since 1871.

In fact, there hasn't been this much rain since 1886 when we had 19.39". Third place was in 2011 at 18.99, 4th place was 1990 at 18.80". And rounding out the top 5 wettest years on record was in 1910 at 18.67".

Thankfully we are getting a brief break from heavy, consistent rainfall. Soaring temperatures this week will help dry things out a bit, at least for the moment.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV