Wellsville Standoff Ends Peacefully

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - One man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully Sunday morning.

Wellsville Police say the incident began just before 5:30 a.m. when officers and New York State Troopers responded to a Franklin Street home for a domestic dispute involving a person with a gun.

When they arrived, they learned the man who was involved in the dispute left the home and was in possession of another gun and possibly headed back to the residence.

Officers confronted the man, who had a loaded shotgun, in the backyard of the home. Police say he ignored repeated commands to drop the gun. A standoff ensued and lasted for about four hours.

The male surrendered peacefully and was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The investigation continues, and police say charges are pending.

Wellsville Police were assisted by the Allegany County and New York State Police negotiation teams and K-9 units, along with Bolivar police and Alfred State College-University police.