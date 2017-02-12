Wegmans 2nd in national reputation survey

Wegmans (Photo: Rochester D&C)

Wegmans Food Markets has one of the best corporate reputations in the nation, according to the 16th annual Reputation Quotient rankings from the Harris Poll.

The 100 most-visible companies were evaluated, and family-owned Wegmans ranked second based on scores received during evaluations of 20 attributes linked to the categories of social responsibility, emotional appeal, products and services, vision and leadership, financial performance and workplace environment.

Amazon placed first in the survey with 86.27 points, just above Wegmans' 85.41. Publix Super Markets was third at 82.78.

A total of 17 company scores fell into the survey's excellent range, including Wegmans'.

“The way we treat one another matters,” Wegmans President Colleen Wegman said in a news release. “There are five values that guide us: caring, high standards, make a difference, respect, empowerment.”

Democrat & Chronicle