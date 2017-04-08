Weekend Passport Fairs in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. - If you need a passport and can't make it to the downtown passport office during the work week, you're in luck.

There are several special passport acceptance fairs happening at various post offices across Western New York on Saturdays.

This is for first-time applicants. You don't need an appointment. The U.S. Department of State says if you are eligible to renew your passport, you should do that by mail.

New dates and locations are added each week. Click here for more information and to find a location near you.

