Watch LIVE: Tonight's Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Tonight’s sky will put on quite a show with three major astronomical events.

A lunar eclipse will start just after moonrise at 5:44 pm ET and reach its peak about two hours later.

Later Friday night, Comet 45p will make its closest pass with planet Earth. At a distance of over 7 million miles, close is a relative term but with a telescope or binoculars, stargazers will be treated to a small but vibrant flash of blue and green as the comet streak by.

Unfortunately, much of the Northeast will be shrouded in clouds, keeping millions from taking in the view. As is usual this time of year, that includes Western new York.

For those hoping to see these celestial happenings, a free live stream from a telescope is available here:



http://live.slooh.com/stadium/live/the-full-snow-moon-eclipse

