ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Police say the driver of an 18-wheeler that led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Interstate 30 in Arlington.

Authorities haven't yet released the identity of the driver and it's unclear what led him to drive erratically and lead police on the chase.

The chase started in Fort Worth and ended when the semi crashed into a median around the Cooper Street exit.

We are backing up to take cover as SWAT attempts to make forced entry at this point. pic.twitter.com/x7jTeFPYWf — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2017

The pursuit began at about 12:30 p.m. after a traffic officer noticed a semi driving erratically and above the speed limit on eastbound Interstate 30 in the downtown area of Fort Worth, said Bradley Perez, a spokesman with Fort Worth police. When the officer attempted to pull the driver over, the vehicle continued down I-30 and hit multiple vehicles.

"As I was driving to the scene, my myself, I observed about five to six separate vehicles involved in an accident," Perez said.

Around the Cooper Street exit on I-30, the semi crashed into a vehicle and then into a median. Vanessa Harrison, a spokeswoman with Arlington police, said the second driver was able to kick out the window of his car and escape before his vehicle caught fire. The driver was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The burnt vehicle behind the semi, the driver was able to escape and get to the hospital. Unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/JaPYpfcD5e — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 9, 2017

Both Fort Worth and Arlington SWAT responded to the scene as a standoff with the semi driver ensued.

While police originally reported that a female was inside the 18-wheeler, Harrison said after the driver's arrest that he was the lone occupant inside the semi.

"Based on witness information and observation, there was just confusion," she said.

Westbound I-30 was reopened after the driver was taken into custody but eastbound lanes remain closed.

© 2017 WFAA-TV