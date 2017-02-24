BUFFALO, N.Y. - Western New Yorkers are likely familiar with the role that Lake Erie and Lake Ontario can play in our day to day weather. That role couldn't have been more evident Friday afternoon.

While downtown shot into the 70s for the first time in February since 2000, areas along the Lake Ontario shoreline stayed huddled in the mid 40s. That created a temperature difference of nearly 30 degrees in a span of about 20 miles.

A warm front moving in from the south and the southerly breeze that comes with it helped to drive temperatures up 20 degrees in a matter of a couple of hours in the Southern Tier and the metro area. That same front also led to soaking downpours for some in the morning.

As that front traveled northward, it ran into an invisible wall created by a lake breeze from Lake Ontario. That lake-cooled air is stubborn, and it's why some in the north were shivering as those in the south were basking in a June-like afternoon.

If the recent warmth has been a little disorienting, fear not. It will feel much more like winter by this time Saturday.

