Waiting to hear from family in Puerto Rico

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The worry can be seen on the faces of many people in Western New York with relatives living Puerto Rico.

Maritza Feliciano's parents live in Comerio in Puerto Rico. She was able to talk to and see her mother through video messaging the day the hurricane hit. She hasn't heard from her since and during her sister's last conversation with the mom she heard "screaming crying and my stepfather said get in the closet," then the communication line dropped out.

Local leaders in the Hispanic community are already organizing a relief effort. Community Organizer Chito Olivencia said, "it's been great, I've been getting calls, look if you need a truck, drivers, business people, and they're not calling from the Hispanic community, they're calling from Cheektowaga."

On Friday, he says there will be an announcement on how people can make donations.

The owner of Don Tequila restaurant, Sergio Mucino, plans to donate 25 percent of sales on Thursday, Sept. 28, to Puerto Rico and Mexico where there was an earthquake.

The help is needed.

"FEMA is there and been there. Puerto Rico lost all of its power. Even some of the generators if you notice on nationwide TV, some of the hotels even lost it, they're working on it right now as we speak," Olivencia said .

Zoraida Reyes can't stop worrying about her parents in Puerto Rico. She hasn't heard from them since the storm hit.

"It's heartbreaking, OK, that's all you really want is that phone call," Reyes said.

Many Puerto Rican homeowners don't have insurance. Only about 50 percent of the homes are covered by policies that protect against wind damage. It means they are going to rely on their own money, FEMA aid and other public or charitable sources.



