Wait for Uber, Lyft continues as state budget drags on

ALBANY - Uber and Lyft's expansion into upstate and New York City's suburbs will have to wait until Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers can iron out differences over school funding, the criminal-justice system and how the state spends its money.

Lawmakers were quick to praise a tentative agreement this week to set up statewide regulations for the ride-hailing industry, which would clear the way for Uber and Lyft to expand into Rochester, Yonkers, Buffalo and beyond.

But the deal is expected to be included in the state's budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins Saturday.



And a late budget was assured Friday afternoon, when the Senate recessed and left the fate of the issues uncertain.

Lawmakers on Thursday revealed details about the tentative ride-hailing deal, including a proposed 4 percent tax on rides and an opt-out provision that would allow counties and big cities to prevent ride-hailing companies from operating there.

But the legal language laying out the agreement will be included in the budget.

Among the sticking points in budget negotiations between Cuomo and top lawmakers are a plan to remove many 16- and 17-year-olds from adult courts and prisons, as well as an ongoing battle over school funding and how its split between public and charter schools.

As of Friday evening, nine of 10 bills that enact the budget had yet to be finalized and distributed publicly.

Approving the budget doesn't mean Uber and Lyft would be able to operate right away.

The agreement will provide the state Department of Motor Vehicles with up to 90 days to craft and finalize regulations for the ride-hailing industry. The clock wouldn't start until the budget is passed.

During that lag time, the companies wouldn't be operating outside New York City, where they currently operate -- and will continue to operate -- under the city's taxi laws.

Given that, the earliest the ride-hailing apps could launch would be early summer.

It's not clear which cities or regions Uber and Lyft would target first, though Uber's lobbying campaign has been active in Buffalo, Rochester and the lower Hudson Valley.

On Thursday night, Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit, Monroe County, said one issue hasn't been resolved regarding ride-hailing: How to split up any tax revenue it brings in.

"There's a difference of opinions about that," Morelle said. "It's one of the issues that we haven't closed as it relates to Uber."

hat issue, however, isn't expected to derail the tentative deal, according to Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, a Kingston Democrat who chairs the insurance committee.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV