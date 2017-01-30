Voters to decide on pensions for corrupt NY officials

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

ALBANY — New York voters will decide whether public officials convicted of crimes can be stripped of their retirement benefits.

The state Legislature on Monday approved a constitutional amendment that would allow a judge to strip various state and local officials of their pension if they've been convicted of a felony related to their job.

Under current state law, public officials who took office after 2011 already could have their pension stripped if they run afoul of the law. To include those elected or appointed before 2011 requires a change to the constitution, a lengthy process that requires a vote of the public.

Monday's vote would mark the second consecutive year the Legislature has passed the amendment, clearing the way for it to be on the public ballot this November. "Now the measure will go to the voters so that they can have the opportunity to join with us in taking a strong stand against corruption," Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, R-Suffolk County, said in a statement. The proposed amendment has been several years in the making, during which time a string of state lawmakers have continued to collect retirement benefits despite being convicted of a crime. As of 2015, the state's major public pension fund was paying out more than $530,000 a year to former state lawmakers and officials who were convicted, according to records from the state Comptroller's Office. The amendment would allow judges to consider a public official's innocent spouse or family when deciding whether to rescind their retirement benefits. The bill was sponsored in the Assembly by Assemblyman David Buchwald, a White Plains Democrat. “This constitutional amendment is designed to discourage public officials from taking part in unscrupulous practices that hurt New Yorkers and tarnish the reputation of our state government," Buchwald said. The Assembly approved the amendment Monday in a 122-1 vote. The Senate vote was 57-4. Sen. Diane Savino, D-Staten Island, voted against the bill. Pensions are personal property and rescinding them for bad behavior is a troubling precedent, she said. "I think we go down a very bad road when we send a message that pensions can be taken away for behavior," Savino said. Also on Monday, the Legislature approved a resolution requiring state lawmakers to receive an opinion from the Legislative Ethics Commission before taking on more than $5,000 in annual outside income.

