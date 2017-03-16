Volunteers Welcome NCAA Fans

Person dressed as a buffalo welcomes NCAA fans (Photo: Heather Ly/WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - As thousands of fans made their way to the Key Bank Center Thursday, they were greeted by dozens of volunteers helping Visit Buffalo Niagara.

The welcoming committee held signs that said "Ask Me," and they fielded questions about parking, directions, and of course, the best places to eat and drink.

They also handed out a Buffalo favorite: sponge candy.

VBN did random acts of kindness too and paid for NCAA fans' lunches at various restaurants as a way to show some Queen City hospitality.

On Friday, VBN plans to hand out Paula's Donuts at their visitors center.

Several bar and restaurant owners on and around Chippewa also teamed up to sponsor free shuttles Thursday to bring fans back and forth between the Key Bank Center and establishments on Chippewa so they could quickly get a bite to eat and something to eat in between games.

