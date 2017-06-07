Volunteers are WNY Komen race honorees

The Guercio family of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. - This Saturday is the annual Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure in Buffalo. Two longtime volunteers who had no connection to breast cancer, now have a big reason to be involved.

Since 2004, Nick and Kelly Guercio have been volunteering at the WNY Komen Race for the Cure. Nick has been overseeing the registration committee. They would even run the race. This year they are the race honorees.

Last year, two days before the race, Kelly was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer during a routine mammogram.

Last August, she had a lumpectomy followed by six rounds of chemotherapy and is still undergoing treatment.

The Guercio's have been married 17. They are parents of a four-year old daughter and a 10-year-old son. "Having to explain to him, well your mom has breast cancer, that was the hardest conversation I've ever had," said Nick.

Their son Matthew is also a volunteer, telling 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing, he doesn't want his sister or others to experience what his mom is dealing with medically.

The Guercio's will lead the survivor's parade on Saturday. They also have a team called One Step Closer. "I'm still in treatment, but I'm one step closer to being done with that and raising funds and awareness, we're one step closer to finding a cure," said Kelly Guercio.

