Violent morning in the city of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The year 2017 arrived with a wave of violence in the city of Buffalo.

Three people were killed in separate shootings Sunday morning, and at least one other victim was also hospitalized.

It started around 1 a.m. when a man was shot in the first block of Byrd Way. The victim, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe it stemmed from some sort of dispute between two people.

Around five hours later, another man was shot and killed just down the street, on McNeeley Way. A 25-year-old man was also declared dead at the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Detectives are working to figure out if those two shootings are connected.

Police confirm that a third fatal shooting took place in the 200 block of Gold Street at around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. They say a woman was shot and killed while outside a home there.

The names of all three victims have not yet been released.

Meanwhile, another man from Buffalo, 24, was shot on Niagara Street at around 1:40 a.m. This happened right near the restaurant Acqua. That victim was taken to ECMC, where he is now listed in critical condition.

2 On Your Side also has calls into police for information on a reported shooting on Wyoming Avenue Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is being asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.