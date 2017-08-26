WGRZ
VIDEO: Four people pulled from sinking boat near Port Aransas

The Coast Guard has rescued 15 people from vessels in distress after Hurricane Harvey. This video shows four people being rescued near Corpus Christi. (Video: DVIDS Air Station Coast Guard)

Kens5.com Staff , KENS 4:55 PM. EDT August 26, 2017

The Coast Guard was able to step in and rescue several people who were stuck on a boat in distress after Hurricane Harvey.

Four people were saved when the boat called the "Signet Express" was nearly sunk near Port Aransas, Texas Saturday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to the scene and pulled the people to safety.

The Coast Guard says they have rescued 15 people from vessels in distress.

