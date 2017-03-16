VBN buys dinner for tournament fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Visit Buffalo Niagara promised to put the city's best foot forward for the thousands of visitors coming to Buffalo for March Madness.

That includes, apparently, picking up the tab at dinner.

The tourism group stopped by some downtown restaurants Thursday night to surprise some fans by paying their dinner checks.

"They leave with such an impression of Buffalo, they tell their friends about the level of service and hospitality that they've received in Buffalo," says VBN's Brian Hayden, "and that they come back as quickly as they can to continue experiencing our resurgent city."

