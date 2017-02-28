Vacant building total loss after overnight fire

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire at a vacant building in Buffalo.
It happened around midnight Wednesday, near the corner of East Ferry and Verplanck Streets.
Officials say the fire started in the back of the building and quickly spread.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, but officials say the building is a total loss.
