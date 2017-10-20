Unknown Stories of WNY: Buffalo's First Indoor Ice Arena

BUFFALO, NY - While the NHL marks 100 years, NIchols School is celebrating that many years, plus 8 for its hockey club. It is a long and illustrious history that includes the school building the Western New York's very first indoor hockey arena.

Over the course of the next 10 decades, the program would serve as a starting point for hundreds of players' treks to collegiate hockey, national teams and even the the professional ranks.

