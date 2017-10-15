Unique Places – Mt. Albion Cemetery

Albion, NY – Forty miles due northeast of Buffalo is the first place in Orleans County to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Amid giant trees on terraced hills designed by a long ago fellow who built locks on the Erie Canal, there is eternal rest for residents and beauty for visitors to be found at Mount Albion Cemetery.

The centerpiece of its 70 acres is the 58 foot tall Soldiers and Sailors Monument, hewn of Medina sandstone from nearby quarries. Beneath a pointed-arched door on the north side a gate beckons you to venture in, where you will come to a spiral stairway, which you are invited to climb.

It helps if you are young, or at least young at heart, to be able to ascend the many twisting steps…and eventually (if you still have breath in your lungs) you reach the overlook at the top which offers a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside and Lake Ontario in the distance.

Mt. Albion Cemetery is on NYS Route 31, just east of the Village of Albion.

