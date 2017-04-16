Unique Places: Boy Scout Museum

WWI exhibit at the Boy Scout Museum in Cheektowaga (Photo: WGRZ/Bill Boyer)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. - Inside the Greater Niagara Frontier Council headquarters, there's a museum dedicated to the history of scouting.

Some of the items on display date back more than a century.

The highlight of the collection is a WWI scouting display which features all of the patches and pins that were available during that time.

Like many museums, they have a lot more stuff than they can display at once. There's a dedicated museum committee that comes in and rotates the items on exhibit.

The museum is still looking for more items, so if you have something from your personal collection that you would like to donate, you can always contact them.

The headquarters and museum are located on Genesee Street near Harlem Road. It's open during regular business hours and is free to visit.

