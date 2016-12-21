Uber, taxis at odds in Albany

ALBANY – A pair of yellow New York City taxi cabs on Wednesday were mixed with the sedans and SUVs that traditionally hog the metered parking spots outside the state Capitol’s entrance.

The cabs were far from home, with Manhattan roughly 145 miles from New York’s capital city.

The message, however, was clear: Don’t forget about us.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders are deep in discussions over a bill that would allow popular ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft to expand throughout the state.

The talks appear to have picked up considerably in the past week, with Politico New York obtaining a pair of bills drafted by Cuomo’s office that – if approved -- would clear Uber’s final roadblocks.

The apparent momentum has taxi drivers fearing the worst.

Taxi drivers speak out

A handful of members of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance traveled to the Capitol on Wednesday, hoping to convince state policymakers to pump the brakes on ride-hailing.

They fear approving Uber and other companies – who rely on a stable of often part-time drivers making money on the side – could put full-time drivers out of a job.

“This is a job where you can’t afford to lose a fare a day,” said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the taxi union. “And if you bring in all these new cars with part-timers, it’s a race to the bottom for drivers.”

Uber and Lyft users can hail a ride with the press of a button on a smartphone application. In most cases, a driver uses his or her personal car to make the trip.

In New York City, Uber and Lyft operate under the city’s laws for livery taxis, which come with strict restrictions and require drivers to get a license from the city’s taxi overseer.

In order to expand the service statewide, the companies would need a change in state insurance law that would allow the companies to take out a group policy that would cover drivers’ vehicles only when working as a driver.

Uber bill takes shape

Cuomo and state lawmakers had debated the merits of a different Uber bill earlier this year, but the Legislature ended its annual session without reaching an accord.

But lawmakers have a renewed incentive to work quickly: If the Legislature returns to the state Capitol before Dec. 31, it would also be able to clear the way for the first pay increase for lawmakers and agency commissioners since 1999.

So Cuomo and lawmakers have been discussing a possible agenda for a special session before the end of the year.

It remains unclear, however, whether they will be able to pull it together and gather enough votes amidst the holiday season.

The draft bill shows rides on Uber or Lyft would carry a 50-cent charge. The money from that tax would go toward local public transit systems.

Local governments would be able to ban ride-hailing within their borders, but not regulate it.

The draft would also require ride-hailing companies to maintain driver-by-driver details for each individual trip.

The information would be available to the state Department of Motor Vehicles if it had to investigate a particular driver, but wouldn’t be open to the public through the Freedom of Information Law.

Reaction mixed

Assembly Insurance Committee chairman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, said there are two drafts of bills being discussed and the parameters could change if and when the issue is resolved either during a special session this month or during the six-month legislative session next year.

Cahill said he's amenable to an agreement in the near term, but an immediate deal isn't critical. Either way, any law would take at least three months to get on the books so Uber and Lyft could operate outside New York City.

"We don’t want to stick out like Luddites in a different generation," Cahill said. "On the other hand, corporations have to understand – and most do – that they don’t actually write legislation and they don’t dictate the terms."

Uber said it was hopeful a deal can be reached in a special session.

"After two years of debate, hearings and roundtables, it's exciting that the Legislature and the governor seem generally interested in delivering for New Yorkers," the company said in a statement.

"We're hopeful that the framework they come up with allows Uber to offer all communities an affordable, reliable ride in the near future."