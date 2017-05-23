Uber, Lyft to get June 29 start date in NY

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

ALBANY - Uber and Lyft will be able to expand in New York before July 4, after all.

The state Assembly on Tuesday approved a bill to kick in the state's new ride-hailing law on June 29, 10 days earlier than originally scheduled.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign the bill into law, spokesman Rich Azzopardi said Tuesday. The Senate approved it earlier this month.

The Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved a ride-hailing law last month in the state's $153 billion budget, making changes to state insurance law and starting a rule-making process that will allow companies like Uber and Lyft to expand statewide. But the budget bill was passed April 9, nine days after it was due. That pushed the effective date of the ride-hailing law back to July 9 -- after the Independence Day holiday. The bill approved Tuesday was sponsored by Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer, R-Amherst, Erie County, and Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, who argued it was prudent to expand ride-hailing services prior to the holiday celebrations to try and reduce drunken driving incidents. Ride-hailing companies allow riders to summon a car and driver with the push of a button on their smartphone. Uber, Lyft and other ride-hailing apps currently operate in New York City under the city's rules for livery taxis. The two major ride-hailing companies have signaled they intend to expand broadly across the state when the new law takes effect.

