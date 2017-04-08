UB Puts Out Warning About Stomach Flu

AMHERST, N.Y. - The University at Buffalo put out a warning to staff and students about a stomach bug that's going around after students became sick earlier this week.

A campus bulletin on UB's website said an initial investigation pointed to gastroenteritis. Symptoms include nausea and vomiting, along with headache, body aches, fever, chills, sweating, abdominal cramps, and loss of appetite.

The university did not give an exact number of students who became ill.

Students with severe symptoms or symptoms that last more than 24 hours were advised to contact Student Health Services. The number is (716) 829-3316. Employees were told to contact their doctors.

The school asks that sick students stay home from class and away from public spaces on campus until they are better. Sick employees were also asked to stay home to prevent the sickness from spreading.

The warning to students went on to say they don't believe the illness is food poisoning.

