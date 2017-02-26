UB Police Investigate Sexual Assault

Provided

AMHERST, N.Y. - Police at the University at Buffalo are investigating a reported sexual assault on the school's north campus.

The alleged assault took place in a student's dorm room in Porter Hall early Sunday morning.

Campus police say the female victim described her attacker as a man with short, dark brown hair who was wearing earrings and had a tattoo on his right arm. The suspect was also wearing a pink shirt.

The suspect was last seen leaving the Porter Quadrangle.

UB sent out an alert to students to notify them of what happened.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call University Police at (716) 645-2222.

