UB Official: Immigration Order Damages Education

U-B Vice Provost Stephen Dunnett, "We want the very best students we can get, domestic and international." (Photo: Brown, Steven)

AMHERST - "This has done damage to American higher education."

That was the assessment of Stephen Dunnett, Vice Provost for International Education at University at Buffalo, concerning President Donald Trump's executive order restricting travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries looking to travel to the US.

The university has a substantial foreign student population. Some 5,200 students come from outside America. That's one in every six students on campus. And 122 come from the nation's named in Trump's directive.

110 come from Iran, 7 from Syria, two each from Iraq and Yemen, just one from the Sudan.

The university spent the weekend trying to get in touch with these students in advance of today's first day of classes for the Spring semester. Unable to reach all of them, officials cannot say whether they are all on campus or not.

For all foreign U.B. students, staff, faculty and researcher who are back, President Satish Tripathi has recommended none of them try to leave the US for fear that they may have problems re-entering the country.

Dunnett says some of the foreign nationals at U.B. are now considering education options outside the US.

"Students that we have admitted for this Fall have indicated to us that they’re not sure that they’re coming and so their Plan B is that they’ve applied to Canadian universities,” Dunnett said.

