Two People Hurt in Head-On Crash

Crash on River Road in Wheatfield (Photo: Larry Kensinger, NC News Service)

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Two people were hurt in a head-on crash late Friday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on River Road near Sunset Drive.

Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies say a man driving eastbound crossed the center line and drove into the path of a westbound car.

The victims are a 25-year-old man from North Tonawanda and a 68-year-old woman, also from North Tonawanda. Deputies say the man is the one who crossed over into oncoming traffic.

Both had to be removed from their cars. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Both are expected to recover.

