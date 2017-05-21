Two Hurt in Loepere Street Shooting

Loepere Street Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two men were hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning on the city's east side.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Loepere Street near Sycamore Street in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Detectives say it happened during some sort of large gathering.

Both men were taken to Erie County Medical Center. One is in serious condition. The other victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information should call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

