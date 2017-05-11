TTPD look for suspect who stole donations

Town of Tonawanda Police need your help identifying a suspect who is accused of stealing a donation container from a convenience store. The money was to go to a Multiple Sclerosis group. (Photo: Town of Tonawanda Police)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Do you know this guy?

Town of Tonawanda Police need your help identifying a suspect who is accused of stealing a donation container from a convenience store. The money was to go to a Multiple Sclerosis group.

If you know who this person is, you're asked to call police at: 716-879-6613, or their Confidential Tip Line at 716-879-6606 (reference complaint #17-717564).

© 2017 WGRZ-TV