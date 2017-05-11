WGRZ
TTPD look for suspect who stole donations

WGRZ 1:50 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY--  Do you know this guy?

Town of Tonawanda Police need your help identifying a suspect who is accused of stealing a donation container from a convenience store.  The money was to go to a Multiple Sclerosis group.  

If you know who this person is, you're asked to call police at:  716-879-6613, or their Confidential Tip Line at 716-879-6606 (reference complaint #17-717564).

