Trump tweets article with unnamed source after criticizing reports with unnamed sources

President Donald Trump Tuesday retweeted an article citing an unnamed source, two days after suggesting news outlets that cite unnamed sources could be making them up.

Trump retweeted an article from FOX News titled "Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says." The source was identified as someone "familiar with the matter."

Kushner is Trump's son-in-law and holds the title of Senior White House Adviser. Multiple news outlets, citing sources, reported last week Kushner discussed with a Russian ambassador about setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.

On Sunday, the President tweeted "Whenever you hear the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, they don't mention names .... it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!

Trump semi-regularly retweets items from FOX News and promotes shows from the network. Trump was following a total of 45 people on Twitter as of Tuesday. The majority of media Twitter accounts he follows are from FOX News. None of his follows appear to be any so-called mainstream media outlets.

