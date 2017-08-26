Trump expected to survey Hurricane Harvey destruction next week

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press on August 10, 2017, at his Bedminster National Golf Club in New Jersey before a security briefing. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

As federal agencies respond to Hurricane Harvey’s swath of destruction along the Costal Bend, President Trump’s administration is planning a trip to the hard-hit region as early as next Tuesday.

Congressman Blake Farenthhold, Corpus Christi, told 3News he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence adding the timing of the trip would depend on weather conditions and recovery efforts on the ground in Texas.

"This will be the opportunity to make sure we do get the resources we need to rebuild our damaged infrastructure and help people get their lives back to gather.” said Farenthold.

Wonderful coordination between Federal, State and Local Governments in the Great State of Texas - TEAMWORK! Record setting rainfall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

The congressman said the Trump administration is committed to deploying the full resources of the federal government to help recovery efforts in south Texas.

There was some confusion over the initial disaster declaration as Aransas County was not part of the list of counties delivered to the federal government.

“The FEMA folks say we didn’t get that request from the governor yet. So the governor submitted additional counties this afternoon, expedited the process and I wouldn’t be surprised if that declaration isn’t signed tomorrow or Monday.”

President Trump did sign off on the initial request including the original counties.

With this declaration, FEMA loans will be made available to small businesses and home owners, Emergency funds will also help reimburse cities for costs associated with infrastructure repairs and storm response.

“Hopefully we get some of that money back so we don’t break the city treasury. We still have plenty of streets to fix that were in bad shape before this storm.”

