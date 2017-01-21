Trump cancels Obama's mortgage premium cuts

Trump prepares to sign a confirmation for Defense Secretary James Mattis as his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (L) points to the order. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The very first executive action by the new Trump administration wasn't a sweeping order on immigration, trade or health care — but rather to block an Obama administration policy change that would have reduced the cost of mortgages for millions of home buyers.

In the first hour of Trump's presidency, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent a letter to lenders, real estate brokers and closing agents suspending the 0.25 percentage point premium rate cut for Federal Housing Administration-backed loans.

That cut would have saved home buyers about $29 a month on a $200,000 mortgage.

But Republicans cast the move as hasty and said it threatened to undermine the stability of the system. So shortly after Trump was sworn in at noon Friday, General Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing Genger Charles — an Obama administration holdover — announced that HUD would "suspend indefinitely" the rate reduction, saying "more analysis and research are deemed necessary."

The premiums fund the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund, which would bail out lenders if borrowers default on their mortgages.

It was Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who pressed the issue at confirmation hearings for Ben Carson, Trump's nominee for HUD secretary.

Toomey said the planned rate reduction was "surprising," since the balance in the fund that backs FHA mortgages is just 16% higher than the legal minimum. "This strikes me as very little buffer above the minimum. And after all, as recently as 2013, the FHA needed a bailout," he said.

"I, too, was surprised to see something of this nature done on the way out the door, which of course has a profound effect," Carson said. "So certainly, if confirmed, I'm going to work with the FHA administrator and other financial experts to really examine that policy."