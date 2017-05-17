Trooper seriously hurt in Steuben County

New York State Police (Photo: State Police)

Campbell, N.Y. – According to WHEC-TV in Rochester, a New York State Trooper was seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in Steuben County.

The accident happened while the officer was conducting a traffic stop, the trooper is said to have sustained serious injuries.

WHEC reports the accident happened on I-86 in the Town of Campbell. The trooper was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

The identity of the trooper has not been released.

