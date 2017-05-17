WGRZ
Trooper seriously hurt in Steuben County

Michael Read , WGRZ 7:10 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

Campbell, N.Y. – According to WHEC-TV in Rochester, a New York State Trooper was seriously hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in Steuben County. 
 
The accident happened while the officer was conducting a traffic stop, the trooper is said to have sustained serious injuries. 
 
WHEC reports the accident happened on I-86 in the Town of Campbell. The trooper was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. 
 
The identity of the trooper has not been released. 
 

