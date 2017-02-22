Transgender bathroom protections withdrawn

All Gender Restroom Signage (Photo: ciud)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has reversed an Obama administration directive issued in May that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

A letter sent to schools nationwide today by the Justice and Education departments says the earlier directive caused confusion and lawsuits over how it should be applied.

The new letter says the guidance is lifted, but anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.