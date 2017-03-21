Train Station Costs Eye Popping

WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, NY – Some eye-popping numbers were revealed Tuesday during a public meeting revealing the results of a consultant’s report, on what it would cost to build a new train station to service New York State’s second largest city.

During the meeting held Tuesday evening at the Buffalo Science Museum, Mayor Byron W. Brown, joined by Train Station Site Selection Stakeholders, presented the results in an open house format, where attendees learned the price tag for a new station at any one of four downtown sites under consideration would range from $34-to-86 million, while a new station at the landmark Central Terminal would range from $68-to-149 million.

The wide range of costs are reflective of various amenities to be included in any station, how many Amtrak lines would service the station, and whether the train station would be an inter-model transportation hub which would include a new city bus terminal.

Meanwhile, others are questioning the expenditure of millions of taxpayer dollars when in fact there does not seem to be a great deal of demand for train travel in Buffalo.

Amtrak reports that on an average day, only 54 people board a train at Buffalo’s current station on Exchange Street, with another 54 getting off.

Put another way, the number of people utilizing the Amtrak station on Exchange Street during the course of an entire year, would be less than the number of attendees at just two sold out Buffalo Sabres games.

“People here just don't take the train,” said Patrick J. Whalen, director of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, who was previously the chief operating officer of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. “It is not a reliable form of transportation,” Whalen said.

“There isn't a tremendous amount of train traffic here,” conceded Mayor Brown. “But we do have an older train station that has been there since the 1950's, it's in disrepair, and it does need to be replaced,” he said.

