Trailer Fire Spreads to Barn

A trailer fire spread to a barn in the Town of Hartland. (Photo: Larry Kensinger/NC News Service)

TOWN OF HARTLAND, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking into what started a trailer fire that spread to a nearby barn.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Ridge Road. A passerby spotted the trailer on fire and called 911. A few minutes later the homeowner called to report the flames had spread to a large barn.

By the time deputies arrived both were engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire companies helped to put out the fire. No one was hurt.

