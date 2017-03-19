WGRZ
Trailer Fire Spreads to Barn

A trailer fire spread to a barn in the Town of Hartland in Niagara County.

WGRZ 9:16 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

TOWN OF HARTLAND, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking into what started a trailer fire that spread to a nearby barn.  

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on Ridge Road.  A passerby spotted the trailer on fire and called 911.  A few minutes later the homeowner called to report the flames had spread to a large barn.

By the time deputies arrived both were engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire companies helped to put out the fire.  No one was hurt.  

 

 

