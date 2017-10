(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Tonight, winter parking bans take affect for many towns in WNY.

Amherst police sent out a reminder that there's no overnight street parking there starting tonight.



Hamburg, North Tonawanda, Orchard Park and Clarence also take effect tonight.

Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda delayed theirs until the 15th.

