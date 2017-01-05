Municipalities issue travel advisories

Orchard Park on January 5, 2017 (Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-- A TRAVEL ADVISORY has been issued for the Town of Orchard Park until further notice.

Heavy lake snow has caused numerous vehicles to go off the road on the 219 between Milestrip to Route 391.

The Village of Lancaster has issued a "No Unnecessary Travel" from 4pm-11pm.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that non-essential county employees would be allowed to leave at 2:30 p.m. due to the snow band that is moving towards Buffalo.

The Buffalo Police announced that Buffalo City Hall will be closing at 3:30pm.