Tractor trailers banned on many NY highways

ALBANY -- Tractor trailers were banned Tuesday morning on the state Thruway and some other major highways as a major snow storm severely limited travel.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the temporary tractor trailer bans on interstates on I-81, I-84, I-86/Route 17, I-88 and all of the 570-mile Thruway.

With heavy snow pounding the Southern Tier, Cuomo also announced a full travel ban in Broome County.

Also, Metro-North service was to be suspended at noon in the Hudson Valley. To find out more about service in the New York City area transit system, visit www.mta.info.

“During any emergency situation, protecting the safety of New Yorkers is our number one priority,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“By enacting this tractor trailer ban and banning travel in Broome County, we are putting the safety of travelers first and allowing emergency crews to clear roadways as soon as possible."

Blizzard and winter storm warnings were in effect throughout New York.

Six to 14 inches of snow was expected in the lower Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

Heavier snow totals were expected through most of the state.

At LaGuardia and JFK airports, most of the flights were cancelled.

Cuomo directed all non-essential state employees to stay home, and most schools in the state were cancelled.



