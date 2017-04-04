Photo: Brett Carrier

CUBA, N.Y. -- A tractor trailer truck driver suffered minor injuries in an accident on the I-86 Tuesday afternoon, state police say.

The accident happened between Exits 28 and 29. The I-86 east bound lane starting in Cuba will be closed to traffic as emergency crews remove the tractor trailer and repair damage from the rollover. Officials say this could slow down traffic in the area and they expect the road to re-open around 10 p.m.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved, however the accident is still under investigation.

