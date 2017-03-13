Towns reinstate winter parking bans

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY -- Some towns and villages that suspended winter parking bans earlier this month, have reinstated them due to the coming winter storm.

The City of Buffalo announced that they are reinstating overnight winter parking restrictions on bus routes effective immediately.

The Village of Kenmore reinstated theirs until further notice. The Town of Tonawanda has put their winter parking ban in place through March 18 and the Town of Cheektowaga has their winter parking ban until Thursday, March 16.

WNY is under a winter storm warning and is expected to get 7-15" through Wednesday evening.



