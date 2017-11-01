Speed limit changes in Sardinia/Concord

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: SKrow, Stephen Krow)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office is alerting motorists to speed limit changes on some roads in the southtowns.

The state changed the speed limits on several roads in the towns of Concord and Sardinia. They are as follows:

Town of Concord - 45 MPH on Foote Road between Route 240 to the Concord/Sardinia town line

Town of Sardinia - 40 MPH on Van Slyke Road between Route 39 and Middle Road.

Town of Sardinia - 40 MPH on Johnson Road between Route 39 and Middle Road.

Town of Sardinia - 40 MPH on Domes Road between Allen Rd and Mehm Road.

Town of Sardinia - 40 MPH on Pratham Road between Route 39 and Middle Road.



