South Cascade Drive-Miller Road Bridge opens

Concord, NY-- There's good news for those who commute over the former 219 bridge.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday the opening of the new South Cascade Drive- Miller Road bridge over Cattaraugus creek in the Towns of Concord and Ashford.

"Continued investment in our transportation infrastructure is critical for improving the quality of life for New Yorkers in every corner of the state," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "The replacement of the South Cascade Drive-Miller Road Bridge restores this vital link between Erie and Cattaraugus counties that residents and the local economy depend on and helps pave the way for future growth in the region."

The old bridge was imploded last June-- and the nearly $17 million project was completed ahead of schedule.

