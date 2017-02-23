(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Thanks to warmer temperatures, many municipalities are suspending their winter parking bans early.

The Village of Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda announced Thursday they have suspending their winter parking bans until further notice. The Village of Kenmore's overnight parking ban officially ends March 15.

The City of Buffalo suspended their winter parking ban along bus routes until further notice and the Town of Cheektowaga also suspended their winter parking ban until further notice.

