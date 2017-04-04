Skyway to close to commercial vehicles due to winds

Buffalo Skyway built in 1950s and now Cong. Higgins seeks another review of removal options for the elevated expressway.

BUFFALO, NY-- The Skyway Bridge in Buffalo will be closed to commercial traffic beginning at 2:30 PM this afternoon until 11 PM tonight.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo issued the travel advisory Tuesday afternoon.

"With the threat of high winds and dangerous driving conditions this afternoon and tonight, I am closing the Skyway to commercial vehicles for the safety of all travelers," Governor Cuomo said in released statement.

We could see wind gusts up to 60 MPH in some areas.

Commercial traffic will be restricted on Route 5 from Church Street in the City of Buffalo (the base of the Skyway) to NY Route 179. Detours will be in place directing commercial traffic to travel on I-190 and I-90. A map of the detour is available here.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV