New parking app unveiled in Buffalo

Buffalo Roam (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Parking in the City of Buffalo is a little easier, and a lot more high tech.

Mayor Byron Brown announced Tuesday a new, city-wide parking app that allows you to pay for parking on your smart phone.

The app is called Buffalo Roam, and it's free to download.

The app, which has been in the works since 2015, will allow you to pay right from your mobile phone, receive alerts when your time is about to expire, extend your parking without running back to a meter... and much more.

