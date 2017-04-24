Move Over Law Awareness Campaign

New York State Police patrol car (Photo: NYSP Facebook page)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new campaign to raise awareness of the state's "move over" law, and to crack down on drivers who do not follow it.

The law requires motorists to drive carefully, slow down and cautiously move over when nearing law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, tow trucks and construction vehicles stopped along roads around the state.

From Monday to Friday, variable messages signs and informational posters will be displayed to support the campaign. On Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thruway Authority staff, State Troopers, and tow truck drivers will hand out flyers and speak with drivers about the Move Over law at services areas along the state thruway (I-87 and I-90).

In addition, state troopers will conduct Move Over enforcement detail on the thruway. Motorists who are caught violating the law can face two points on their license and a minimum fine of $150. The law applies to both sides of the roadway.

"The New York State Police are committed to keeping our roadways safe -- for those who travel them, and for those who work on them," said State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II. "We urge all drivers to slow down and move over when you see an emergency vehicle or maintenance crew on the shoulder of a road. Stay alert and put your electronic devices away. Troopers will be enforcing the rules of the road and violators will be ticketed."

